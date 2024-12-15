Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Shinde Vows Dynamic Decisions Amidst Alliance Strength

Following the expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde underscored the significant responsibility of the Mahayuti-led government to deliver dynamic decisions for the public's benefit. Shinde praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Cabinet expansion and mentioned comprehensive discussions that took place in Nagpur to allocate portfolios.

During the swearing-in of new Cabinet ministers, Shinde highlighted the ongoing discussions regarding departmental assignments. He lauded the collaboration within the alliance, reiterating his previous promise to bring together 200 MLAs. Mentioning Ajit Pawar's inclusion as a fortuitous bonus, Shinde affirmed the government's accountability to the public, contrasting it with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which he noted lacked a Leader of Opposition (LoP) due to public rejection.

Addressing the absence of an opposition LoP, Shinde remarked that the public had withdrawn support from the MVA. He criticized the opposition's inconsistent stance on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which they supported after wins in Karnataka and Jharkhand but criticized post-defeat. He highlighted the alliance's 86 Cabinet meetings and 850 decisions, promising continued collaborative efforts. Newly sworn-in Cabinet Ministers from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP were inducted at a ceremonious event administered by Governor CP Radhakrishnan, marking a milestone for the alliance.

