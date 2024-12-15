Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Shinde Vows Dynamic Decisions Amidst Alliance Strength

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the responsibility of the newly expanded Mahayuti-led state government to make dynamic decisions in public interest. The Cabinet expansion culminated in a swearing-in ceremony, highlighting unity within the alliance amidst opposition challenges and criticism over delayed announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:28 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Shinde Vows Dynamic Decisions Amidst Alliance Strength
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde underscored the significant responsibility of the Mahayuti-led government to deliver dynamic decisions for the public's benefit. Shinde praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Cabinet expansion and mentioned comprehensive discussions that took place in Nagpur to allocate portfolios.

During the swearing-in of new Cabinet ministers, Shinde highlighted the ongoing discussions regarding departmental assignments. He lauded the collaboration within the alliance, reiterating his previous promise to bring together 200 MLAs. Mentioning Ajit Pawar's inclusion as a fortuitous bonus, Shinde affirmed the government's accountability to the public, contrasting it with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which he noted lacked a Leader of Opposition (LoP) due to public rejection.

Addressing the absence of an opposition LoP, Shinde remarked that the public had withdrawn support from the MVA. He criticized the opposition's inconsistent stance on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which they supported after wins in Karnataka and Jharkhand but criticized post-defeat. He highlighted the alliance's 86 Cabinet meetings and 850 decisions, promising continued collaborative efforts. Newly sworn-in Cabinet Ministers from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP were inducted at a ceremonious event administered by Governor CP Radhakrishnan, marking a milestone for the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024