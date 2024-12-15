Left Menu

ECOWAS Faces Unprecedented Split Amidst Coup Exits

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS approved an exit timeline for Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso following their announced departure over coup-related sanctions. The juntas' decision marks a significant challenge to ECOWAS' unity amid regional security fears and highlights a potential shift away from ECOWAS's founding principles.

15-12-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In an unprecedented move, West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS has sanctioned the withdrawal timeline for three member nations: Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. This decision concludes a year-long negotiation effort aimed at forestalling a significant disintegration of the group.

These nations—ruled by military juntas since January—accused ECOWAS of imposing harsh anti-coup sanctions and failing to assist with their internal security challenges. They are now preparing to establish independent travel documents and are forming a separate alliance.

ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray commended efforts to resolve the crisis, while Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu emphasized the need for unity under strained global and regional circumstances. The looming exit of the three countries poses potential challenges to visa-free travel and the collective ethos of the bloc formed in 1975.

(With inputs from agencies.)

