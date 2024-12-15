ECOWAS Faces Unprecedented Split Amidst Coup Exits

In an unprecedented move, West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS has sanctioned the withdrawal timeline for three member nations: Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. This decision concludes a year-long negotiation effort aimed at forestalling a significant disintegration of the group.

These nations—ruled by military juntas since January—accused ECOWAS of imposing harsh anti-coup sanctions and failing to assist with their internal security challenges. They are now preparing to establish independent travel documents and are forming a separate alliance.

ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray commended efforts to resolve the crisis, while Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu emphasized the need for unity under strained global and regional circumstances. The looming exit of the three countries poses potential challenges to visa-free travel and the collective ethos of the bloc formed in 1975.

