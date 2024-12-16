South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into officials on insurrection charges linked to President Yoon Suk Yeol's unsuccessful attempt to declare martial law.

Yonhap news has confirmed that investigators aim to summon the impeached leader for questioning on Wednesday, as the inquiry intensifies.

President Yoon was formally impeached by parliament on Saturday, following allegations of unconstitutional actions and a failed martial law declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)