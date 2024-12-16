South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol
South Korean authorities are investigating officials on charges of insurrection related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's unsuccessful plan for martial law. They plan to question the recently impeached leader on Wednesday. The impeachment by parliament took place on Saturday, following accusations of unconstitutional actions.
South Korean authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into officials on insurrection charges linked to President Yoon Suk Yeol's unsuccessful attempt to declare martial law.
Yonhap news has confirmed that investigators aim to summon the impeached leader for questioning on Wednesday, as the inquiry intensifies.
President Yoon was formally impeached by parliament on Saturday, following allegations of unconstitutional actions and a failed martial law declaration.
