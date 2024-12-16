Political Turmoil: South Korea's Yoon Faces Rebellion Charges

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing a request to appear for questioning regarding his controversial martial law decree. This development comes after his impeachment by the National Assembly, raising allegations of attempted rebellion.

The investigation, led by police, an anti-corruption agency, and the Defense Ministry, attempts to uncover the true motives behind Yoon's actions. Meanwhile, sizable protests in Seoul demand Yoon's removal.

The Constitutional Court now weighs the decision to either remove Yoon from office or reinstate him. In the interim, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assumes leadership, managing the political upheaval and its implications on South Korea's economy and ongoing diplomacy.

