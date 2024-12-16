Political Turmoil: South Korea's Yoon Faces Rebellion Charges
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a request for questioning over martial law decrees following his impeachment. As protests intensify, the Constitutional Court deliberates on Yoon's fate, with political tensions high amid concerns of rebellion. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo takes over as Yoon's powers are suspended.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing a request to appear for questioning regarding his controversial martial law decree. This development comes after his impeachment by the National Assembly, raising allegations of attempted rebellion.
The investigation, led by police, an anti-corruption agency, and the Defense Ministry, attempts to uncover the true motives behind Yoon's actions. Meanwhile, sizable protests in Seoul demand Yoon's removal.
The Constitutional Court now weighs the decision to either remove Yoon from office or reinstate him. In the interim, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assumes leadership, managing the political upheaval and its implications on South Korea's economy and ongoing diplomacy.
