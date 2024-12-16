High Stakes and Security: UP Vidhan Sabha Winter Session Begins

The Winter Assembly session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha kicked off in Lucknow, bolstered by extensive security measures. Authorities expect heated debates on pressing state issues, including the Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment efforts, preparations for the Mahakumbh, and rectifying hospital irregularities to avert incidents akin to the Jhansi fire.

Opposition parties, spearheaded by the Samajwadi Party (SP), aim to fiercely contest the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on these critical matters. On the session's inaugural day, a formal business session was conducted in the House, with a supplementary budget ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 crore set to be unveiled on December 17.

Budget discussions and approvals are scheduled for December 18, followed by legislative tasks on December 19 and 20. Meanwhile, intensified security measures surround the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly. Deputy Commissioner of Police Raveena Tyagi reported an increased presence of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Civil police, Provincial Civil Services (PCS), and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), alongside the installation of CCTV cameras.

Speaking at a media briefing, Tyagi emphasized, "Effective traffic management plans complement the security setup amidst the session's commencement today. We've deployed strategic resources for comprehensive coverage of all sensitive zones." Adding to the pre-session tensions, Samajwadi Party leaders staged a protest outside the Assembly.

On the eve of the session, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey declared SP's resolve to highlight the state's escalating communal tensions, particularly those witnessed in Sambhal. Pointing to efforts undermining communal peace, Pandey underscored the anticipation of session turbulence, stressing the party's commitment to holding the government accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)