Left Menu

High Stakes and Security: UP Vidhan Sabha Winter Session Begins

The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Winter Session starts in Lucknow with increased security. Key topics include Sambhal violence and anti-encroachment drives. The Samajwadi Party plans to challenge the BJP on communal tensions. A supplementary budget will be presented on December 17 with discussions concluding the next day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:45 IST
High Stakes and Security: UP Vidhan Sabha Winter Session Begins
Visuals of tight security ahead of the Uttar Pradesh winter session. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Winter Assembly session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha kicked off in Lucknow, bolstered by extensive security measures. Authorities expect heated debates on pressing state issues, including the Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment efforts, preparations for the Mahakumbh, and rectifying hospital irregularities to avert incidents akin to the Jhansi fire.

Opposition parties, spearheaded by the Samajwadi Party (SP), aim to fiercely contest the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on these critical matters. On the session's inaugural day, a formal business session was conducted in the House, with a supplementary budget ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 crore set to be unveiled on December 17.

Budget discussions and approvals are scheduled for December 18, followed by legislative tasks on December 19 and 20. Meanwhile, intensified security measures surround the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly. Deputy Commissioner of Police Raveena Tyagi reported an increased presence of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Civil police, Provincial Civil Services (PCS), and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), alongside the installation of CCTV cameras.

Speaking at a media briefing, Tyagi emphasized, "Effective traffic management plans complement the security setup amidst the session's commencement today. We've deployed strategic resources for comprehensive coverage of all sensitive zones." Adding to the pre-session tensions, Samajwadi Party leaders staged a protest outside the Assembly.

On the eve of the session, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey declared SP's resolve to highlight the state's escalating communal tensions, particularly those witnessed in Sambhal. Pointing to efforts undermining communal peace, Pandey underscored the anticipation of session turbulence, stressing the party's commitment to holding the government accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024