Maharashtra Politics: BJP Criticizes Congress, Cabinet Dynamics Unfold

In a sharp critique, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused the Congress of getting into trouble by blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for their electoral defeats. He asserted that the Congress had lost public confidence, implying that their focus should instead be on regaining voter trust. Bawankule revealed that the BJP continues to strengthen its grassroots presence through a massive membership drive, aiming to induct 1.5 crore people.

Bawankule also addressed concerns over the Maharashtra government's rotational ministerial berth strategy, dismissing any rumors of disputes over portfolio allocations. He confirmed the completion of the discussions, ensuring the public that the distribution of ministerial portfolios would be announced shortly.

While accusations fly, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that as many as 15 cabinet ministers have corruption and harassment charges against them. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena assured timely portfolio distribution. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, notwithstanding delays in cabinet announcements, celebrates a decisive victory in the 2024 polls, securing dominance in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)