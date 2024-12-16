Impeached Korean Leader Appoints Chief Legal Adviser

In a move following his impeachment, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has chosen Kim Hong-il, a veteran prosecutor, to serve as his chief legal representative. The announcement was reported by the News1 agency on Monday.

Yoon's impeachment by the parliament, which is under opposition control, took place on Saturday. The controversial action came in response to his recent, albeit short-lived, declaration of martial law, which sparked a political uproar.

As the nation witnesses intensified political drama, the appointment of Kim Hong-il signals Yoon's strategic preparations to navigate the legal challenges ahead.

