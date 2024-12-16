Left Menu

Kadyrov Ready to Ensure Wheat Supply to Syria Amid Uncertainty

Chechnya's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has expressed readiness to provide wheat to Syria if Russian supplies face disruptions due to political uncertainty. Two Russian wheat shipments to Syria were rerouted, but state-backed deliveries remain unaffected. Kadyrov suggested using a charitable fund for logistics, emphasizing his commitment to Syria's needs.

Updated: 16-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:04 IST
  • Russia

Chechnya's Kremlin-backed leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has thrown his hat in the ring to ensure Syria's wheat needs are met if Russian supply lines face disruption due to governmental changes in Syria.

The potential halt in Russian wheat shipments, following two diverted vessels meant for Syria, sparked concerns over Syria's food security, but Kadyrov asserted that state-backed shipments are continuing as planned.

Positioning himself as a crucial player, Kadyrov noted his readiness to leverage a charitable fund in his father's name to aid Syria, a country heavily dependent on Russia for wheat amid tightening Western sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

