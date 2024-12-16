Left Menu

Anwar Ibrahim Appoints Thaksin Shinawatra as ASEAN Adviser Amid Controversy

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has appointed Thailand's former leader Thaksin Shinawatra as an adviser for his upcoming ASEAN chairmanship. Thaksin, a significant figure in Thai politics, continues to shape the region despite controversies. He aims to engage in Myanmar's conflict resolution amid skepticism from political rivals.

In a bold political move, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has named Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's influential former premier, as his informal adviser for the upcoming ASEAN chairmanship.

Despite being legally barred from Thai politics, Thaksin remains a key player in the region by lending his support and expertise to Anwar. His controversial past, including a brief stint in jail, raises questions about his role and influence in ongoing political affairs.

Thaksin's appointment is seen as a strategic effort by Anwar to draw from the divisive tycoon's experience, especially concerning the Myanmar crisis, which looms as a significant challenge for the regional bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

