South Korea's Presidential Impeachment Saga: The Road Ahead

The Constitutional Court of South Korea has commenced reviewing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment following his Dec. 3 martial law proclamation. The court plans a public hearing on Dec. 27 to address major legal issues.

The impeachment has heightened political tensions and economic uncertainties, with financial leaders conducting round-the-clock market monitoring. Yoon's legal troubles could lead to charges of insurrection, further complicating the political landscape.

The situation reflects on the global stage, affecting international relations and market stability, with South Korea bracing for potential shifts in U.S. policy under a second Donald Trump presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)