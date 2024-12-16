Escalating Tensions: Israel's Aggressive Airstrikes on Syria

The situation in Syria has escalated significantly as a UK-based war monitor reports that Israeli airstrikes, described as the most aggressive since 2012, hit missile warehouses early Monday.

Subsequent fallout from the collapse of President Bashar Assad's regime has seen Israel targeting military sites while seizing border zones, raising questions of violating ceasefire agreements. Amidst Gaza's ongoing Israel-Hamas war and tension with Hezbollah in Lebanon, regional stability is at risk.

The US, responding to Syria's volatile environment, has advised its citizens to evacuate. As violence continues, concerns persist over sleeper cell activities by the Islamic State, despite their defeat in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)