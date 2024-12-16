Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Aggressive Airstrikes on Syria

Israeli airstrikes on Syria hit missile warehouses, marking the fiercest attacks since 2012. Following the fall of Assad's regime, Israel increased military actions, sparking international concerns of territorial ambition. Meanwhile, the US Embassy advised its citizens to evacuate due to ongoing conflicts and terrorist threats across Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:42 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Aggressive Airstrikes on Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The situation in Syria has escalated significantly as a UK-based war monitor reports that Israeli airstrikes, described as the most aggressive since 2012, hit missile warehouses early Monday.

Subsequent fallout from the collapse of President Bashar Assad's regime has seen Israel targeting military sites while seizing border zones, raising questions of violating ceasefire agreements. Amidst Gaza's ongoing Israel-Hamas war and tension with Hezbollah in Lebanon, regional stability is at risk.

The US, responding to Syria's volatile environment, has advised its citizens to evacuate. As violence continues, concerns persist over sleeper cell activities by the Islamic State, despite their defeat in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024