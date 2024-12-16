Left Menu

Shiv Sena Leaders Clash Over Constitution Debate in Rajya Sabha

Shaina NC, a Shiv Sena leader, criticized colleague Sanjay Raut's comments on the Constitution's role in Rajya Sabha discussions, suggesting he needs a new scriptwriter. She defended the ruling government, insisting there is no threat to the Constitution, while Raut claimed critical institutions are under pressure from top leaders.

16-12-2024
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Monday criticized Sanjay Raut, a member of Shiv Sena (UBT) and a Member of Parliament, for his remarks about the Constitution's relevance in Rajya Sabha discussions. Speaking to ANI, Shaina advised Raut to find a new scriptwriter, emphasizing that the ruling government operates solely in the nation's interest.

Shaina asserted, "There is no threat to the Constitution, judiciary, Parliament, the Election Commission of India, or the Raj Bhavan. Our integrity remains intact, largely due to PM Modi and stakeholders who prioritize national interests." Her remarks were in response to Raut's allegations of governmental infringement on critical democratic institutions.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut contended that institutions like the judiciary, Parliament, and the Election Commission, considered custodians of the Constitution, are being pressured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raut expressed concerns over these entities failing to uphold constitutional integrity, citing the winter session of Parliament, which began on November 25 and will conclude on December 20, as an opportune moment for this critical debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

