BJP Calls for CBI Probe into Alleged Rs 150 Crore Bribe Claim

The BJP demanded a CBI investigation into claims by Minister Priyank Kharge that BJP chief B Y Vijayendra offered a Rs 150 crore bribe to Anwar Manippadi. Kharge's allegations arose from Manippadi's past interview and reports, prompting a heated debate in Karnataka's Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:03 IST
The BJP on Monday called for a CBI investigation following allegations by Minister Priyank Kharge that BJP leader B Y Vijayendra offered a Rs 150 crore bribe to Anwar Manippadi, the ex-chairperson of the Minority Commission.

During the Assembly session, BJP members opposed Minister Kharge's allegations, which surfaced last Thursday. Kharge accused Vijayendra of proposing the bribe to dissuade Manippadi from addressing the Waqf land encroachment issue.

Vijayendra, a BJP MLA from Shikaripura, strongly denied the charges and urged the chief minister to initiate a CBI probe. He demanded an apology from Kharge, while R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition, criticized the manner in which the allegations were made without prior notice.

