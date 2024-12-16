Left Menu

BJP Targets Congress Leadership Amidst EVM Debate

The BJP has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, influenced by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks. Abdullah emphasized the importance of earned leadership and dismissed Congress's objection to Electronic Voting Machines. The BJP claims the opposition alliance, INDIA bloc, is disjointed and labeled it as a 'scam.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:30 IST
BJP Targets Congress Leadership Amidst EVM Debate
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the BJP seized on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's pointed criticism of the Congress to direct an attack on Rahul Gandhi. The BJP suggested that if Gandhi lacks electoral combat skills, he shouldn't blame Electronic Voting Machines.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra remarked at a press conference that leadership qualities must be earned and cannot be imposed, a comment aimed at Gandhi. Abdullah relayed his message directly due to the behavior of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Patra asserted that even Congress allies have recognized the Gandhi family's legacy and the BJP claimed the INDIA bloc was the 'biggest scam.' Abdullah, in an interview, dismissed Congress's EVM objections, noting inconsistent acceptance of election outcomes based on results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024