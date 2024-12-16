BJP Targets Congress Leadership Amidst EVM Debate

On Monday, the BJP seized on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's pointed criticism of the Congress to direct an attack on Rahul Gandhi. The BJP suggested that if Gandhi lacks electoral combat skills, he shouldn't blame Electronic Voting Machines.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra remarked at a press conference that leadership qualities must be earned and cannot be imposed, a comment aimed at Gandhi. Abdullah relayed his message directly due to the behavior of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Patra asserted that even Congress allies have recognized the Gandhi family's legacy and the BJP claimed the INDIA bloc was the 'biggest scam.' Abdullah, in an interview, dismissed Congress's EVM objections, noting inconsistent acceptance of election outcomes based on results.

(With inputs from agencies.)