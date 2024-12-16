AAP Leaders Protest in Gujarat Over Fake ED Raid Allegations
In Gujarat's Kutch district, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders protested outside a police station, challenging claims that a fake ED raid's mastermind funded their activities. The protest follows Minister of State for Home's accusations and arrests related to a robbery disguised as an ED operation at a jewellery store.
In a dramatic display of dissent, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside a police station in Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday, challenging the police's accusations that the mastermind behind a fake ED raid had provided funds for party activities.
Stirred into action, the party's state president, Isudan Gadhvi, national joint secretary Gopal Italia, MLA Hemant Khava, and several party workers embarked on a protest march towards the Gandhidham B-division police station, wielding banners and vocalizing their discontent against Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, urging him to cease creating false allegations targeting the AAP.
Minister Sanghavi's recent post alleged that Abdul Sattar, who was arrested for orchestrating a fake ED raid at a jewellery shop and absconding with valuables, had connections with the AAP. The Superintendent of Police later claimed that Sattar met AAP leaders before the incident, fueling the protest by Italia and others who called these allegations misleading.
