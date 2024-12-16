Left Menu

Canada's Mounting Fiscal Challenges: Deficit Concerns Loom Large

Canada is set to exceed its deficit target from last year, with expectations for higher spending in the upcoming fiscal period. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland faces criticism over fiscal policies, as economic pressures mount amid potential U.S. tariffs and a challenging minority government situation.

Updated: 16-12-2024 16:34 IST
Canada is on the brink of surpassing its intended deficit target from the previous fiscal year as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the mid-term budget update. The Fall Economic Statement, coming later than usual, occurs amidst threats of U.S. tariffs and political uncertainty within Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority government.

Robert Asselin from the Business Council of Canada voiced concerns over increased government spending, predicting a worsening deficit and economic outlook. Freeland's previous fiscal goals aimed to navigate these pressures by reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio, though recent comments have sparked renewed fiscal concerns.

As election year challenges intensify, the government's ability to manage spending is tested by tax breaks, decreased revenues, and border security needs. Economists highlight that debt servicing costs occupy a significant portion of government revenue, limiting funds available for public programs.

