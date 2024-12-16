Left Menu

Bee Attack Interrupts Youth Congress Protest March

Youth Congress members fled in panic after a bee attack disrupted their protest against IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi's alleged involvement in a corruption case. The protest, demanding Sethi's arrest, resumed later, leading to a scuffle with police and the detention of several activists.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Caught in the crossfire of an unusual encounter, the youth wing of Congress faced a surprising adversary—a swarm of bees—during a protest on Monday. The unexpected threat sent activists scrambling mid-march as they attempted to gherao the residence of IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi.

Protesting against Sethi's alleged involvement in a Rs 10 lakh bribery case, now under CBI investigation, the youth Congress rally braved unusual interruption. The CBI had recently summoned Sethi, with more arrests following in connection to the corruption probe.

With the bees dispersed, the protest reignited, resulting in a clash with police as demonstrators hurled eggs and tomatoes. Several activists faced detention amid demands for Sethi's arrest and a call for the inclusion of Minister Nityananda Gond in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

