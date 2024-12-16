Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Statement of Solidarity for Palestine

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a striking statement by carrying a bag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it to Parliament. This act showcases her solidarity with the Palestinian cause amidst criticism. Gandhi has consistently condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, urging global leaders to denounce such actions.

Updated: 16-12-2024 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political statement, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended a parliamentary session carrying a handbag with 'Palestine' and its emblems prominently displayed. This gesture underscores her unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

The Congress general secretary has been vocally critical of Israel's actions in Gaza, labeling them as 'genocidal' and 'barbaric.' Her outspoken stance has sparked reactions from opposition leaders, who question her motives.

Gandhi's continuing advocacy for Palestinian rights highlights her call for international denunciation of Israeli policies in Gaza, urging governments worldwide to uphold principles of humanity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

