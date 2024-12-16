Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Statement of Solidarity for Palestine

In a bold political statement, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended a parliamentary session carrying a handbag with 'Palestine' and its emblems prominently displayed. This gesture underscores her unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

The Congress general secretary has been vocally critical of Israel's actions in Gaza, labeling them as 'genocidal' and 'barbaric.' Her outspoken stance has sparked reactions from opposition leaders, who question her motives.

Gandhi's continuing advocacy for Palestinian rights highlights her call for international denunciation of Israeli policies in Gaza, urging governments worldwide to uphold principles of humanity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)