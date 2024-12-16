EU Tightens Sanctions on Belarus Over Political Oppression
The European Union has broadened its sanctions against Belarus in response to Alexander Lukashenko's ongoing suppression of political adversaries. The new sanctions target 26 individuals, including judges and prison heads, accused of enacting unjust sentences and mistreating political prisoners, according to the EU Council.
The European Union on Monday expanded its penalties against Belarus, targeting the regime of Alexander Lukashenko for its continued crackdown on political opponents.
The latest sanctions list includes 26 individuals, notably judges responsible for biased verdicts and prison officials overseeing facilities where political detainees endure harsh conditions.
The EU Council's decision comes as a response to the reported inhumane treatment and abuse faced by political prisoners under Lukashenko's authoritarian rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
