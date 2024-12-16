EU Tightens Sanctions on Belarus Over Political Oppression

The European Union on Monday expanded its penalties against Belarus, targeting the regime of Alexander Lukashenko for its continued crackdown on political opponents.

The latest sanctions list includes 26 individuals, notably judges responsible for biased verdicts and prison officials overseeing facilities where political detainees endure harsh conditions.

The EU Council's decision comes as a response to the reported inhumane treatment and abuse faced by political prisoners under Lukashenko's authoritarian rule.

