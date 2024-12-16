Left Menu

Congress Calls for Justice Amid Historical Controversy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a Congress protest in Parliament demanding justice for atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. MPs also objected to the alleged removal of a photo depicting Pakistan's surrender to India. Despite being initially approved to discuss these issues, Priyanka was inhibited, leading to a Congress walkout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:58 IST
Congress Calls for Justice Amid Historical Controversy
protest
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest at the Parliament premises on Monday, voicing concerns over justice for Hindus facing violence in Bangladesh.

The group criticized the alleged removal of a historical photograph showing Pakistan's surrender to India from Army headquarters, marking a symbol of historical significance.

The protest culminated in a walkout from Lok Sabha after Priyanka Gandhi was interrupted during her attempt to address these sensitive issues, sparking outrage among fellow INDIA bloc partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024