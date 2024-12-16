Congress Calls for Justice Amid Historical Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a Congress protest in Parliament demanding justice for atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. MPs also objected to the alleged removal of a photo depicting Pakistan's surrender to India. Despite being initially approved to discuss these issues, Priyanka was inhibited, leading to a Congress walkout.
Congress MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest at the Parliament premises on Monday, voicing concerns over justice for Hindus facing violence in Bangladesh.
The group criticized the alleged removal of a historical photograph showing Pakistan's surrender to India from Army headquarters, marking a symbol of historical significance.
The protest culminated in a walkout from Lok Sabha after Priyanka Gandhi was interrupted during her attempt to address these sensitive issues, sparking outrage among fellow INDIA bloc partners.
