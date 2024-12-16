Left Menu

When Tendulkar's 99 Inspired a Senate Speech

Mallikarjun Kharge invoked Sachin Tendulkar's frequent scores of 99 runs in a discussion in the Rajya Sabha to emphasize the significance of his speech. His remark was directed at Chairman Dhankhar for not paying full attention. Tendulkar's near-centuries became a metaphor for prioritizing crucial discussions.

New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:31 IST
During a Rajya Sabha session focused on the Constitution, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge used cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's frequent scores of 99 to underscore the necessity of complete focus on his speech. This occurred as Kharge noticed Chairman Dhankhar directing his attention elsewhere.

Addressing Chairman Dhankhar, Kharge expressed his discontent, stating he wasn't getting the complete attention required. In response, Dhankhar, with a smile, assured, '99 per cent main aap ko hi dekh raha hoon.'

Kharge retorted by stressing the importance of the remaining 1 per cent of focus and likened it to Tendulkar's struggle to reach a century. The metaphor aptly highlighted the value of attending to significant issues despite minor distractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

