Constitutional Clash: BJP vs Congress Amid Accusations

In a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the BJP and Congress clashed over allegations of compromising constitutional values. The BJP accused Congress of amending the Constitution to favor a particular 'family' for decades. In response, Congress demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly twisting historical facts related to Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the economic policies of previous Congress governments, claiming they restricted India's growth and undermined constitutional spirit. She cited several amendments during the eras of Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, arguing that they served the interests of a dynasty rather than democracy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge countered, accusing BJP of leading the nation towards dictatorship with Modi-worship and misleading the public on issues like reservation. Kharge highlighted Congress's constitutional contributions, including provisions for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and rebutted claims against party actions during the Emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)