Constitutional Clash: BJP vs Congress Amid Accusations

The BJP and Congress exchanged heated accusations about undermining constitutional values. BJP criticized Congress for amendments favoring a 'family,' while Congress demanded an apology from PM Modi for distorting facts about Jawaharlal Nehru. Both parties debated the impact of various constitutional amendments on democracy and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:37 IST
In a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the BJP and Congress clashed over allegations of compromising constitutional values. The BJP accused Congress of amending the Constitution to favor a particular 'family' for decades. In response, Congress demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly twisting historical facts related to Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the economic policies of previous Congress governments, claiming they restricted India's growth and undermined constitutional spirit. She cited several amendments during the eras of Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, arguing that they served the interests of a dynasty rather than democracy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge countered, accusing BJP of leading the nation towards dictatorship with Modi-worship and misleading the public on issues like reservation. Kharge highlighted Congress's constitutional contributions, including provisions for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and rebutted claims against party actions during the Emergency.

