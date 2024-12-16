Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu: A Pre-Inauguration Dialogue

President-elect Donald Trump had a productive discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning the ongoing Gaza conflict. Trump characterized it as a preparatory call before his inauguration on January 20, emphasizing his commitment to engagement once in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:26 IST
Trump and Netanyahu: A Pre-Inauguration Dialogue
talk
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump engaged in a significant conversation with Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, regarding the persistent conflict in Gaza. Trump classified this dialogue as a preparatory exchange ahead of his inauguration scheduled for January 20.

During what he described as a "very good talk," Trump revealed they deliberated on future developments in the region. He assured that he would be "very available" once he takes office, indicating an ongoing commitment to address these issues starting January 20.

This pre-inauguration interaction highlights Trump's intent to proactively participate in resolving international conflicts, particularly those involving key allies like Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024