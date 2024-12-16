Trump and Netanyahu: A Pre-Inauguration Dialogue

President-elect Donald Trump engaged in a significant conversation with Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, regarding the persistent conflict in Gaza. Trump classified this dialogue as a preparatory exchange ahead of his inauguration scheduled for January 20.

During what he described as a "very good talk," Trump revealed they deliberated on future developments in the region. He assured that he would be "very available" once he takes office, indicating an ongoing commitment to address these issues starting January 20.

This pre-inauguration interaction highlights Trump's intent to proactively participate in resolving international conflicts, particularly those involving key allies like Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)