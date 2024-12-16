Left Menu

Slums at the Heart of Delhi's Political Battle

Delhi's slums become a focal point in the political battle between AAP and BJP ahead of the assembly elections. AAP accuses BJP of demolishing slums and deleting residents' names from electoral rolls. BJP executes an outreach effort by having leaders spend nights in slum areas.

Updated: 16-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:33 IST
  • India

In a heated political exchange, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of demolishing slums and purging slum dwellers' names from electoral rolls. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal urged the residents not to support BJP, alleging deceptive practices ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi echoed these sentiments, cautioning slum residents about BJP's intentions, citing examples of past demolitions. Meanwhile, BJP's overnight slum visit initiative, led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, aims to connect with residents, addressing their needs and concerns.

The BJP's spokesperson refuted AAP's claims as 'frivolous,' suggesting the party's attempts to regain lost voter confidence among slum dwellers. As Delhi braces for elections, both parties intensify their campaigns targeting the city's slums, traditionally AAP strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

