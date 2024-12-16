Left Menu

Trump Proposes Peace Talks with Putin and Zelenskiy

President-elect Donald Trump plans to talk with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy about ending the war in Ukraine. During a news conference, Trump emphasized the need to halt the ongoing destruction. Despite his desire for a quick resolution, Trump remains ambiguous about the specifics of his plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:56 IST
Trump Proposes Peace Talks with Putin and Zelenskiy
Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump expressed deep concern over the devastating images coming from the conflict, stating, "It's got to stop."

When questioned about the possibility of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia as part of a peace agreement, Trump evaded direct comment. He highlighted the extensive damage in the contested regions, comparing them to demolition sites, and noted the tremendous challenge of rebuilding, estimating it could take a century.

Despite Trump's insistence on a swift resolution, he has remained vague on the precise details of his strategy. In a recent interview with Time magazine, he mentioned having a "very good plan," but suggested disclosing specifics now might render it ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024