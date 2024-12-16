Trump Proposes Peace Talks with Putin and Zelenskiy
President-elect Donald Trump plans to talk with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy about ending the war in Ukraine. During a news conference, Trump emphasized the need to halt the ongoing destruction. Despite his desire for a quick resolution, Trump remains ambiguous about the specifics of his plan.
President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump expressed deep concern over the devastating images coming from the conflict, stating, "It's got to stop."
When questioned about the possibility of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia as part of a peace agreement, Trump evaded direct comment. He highlighted the extensive damage in the contested regions, comparing them to demolition sites, and noted the tremendous challenge of rebuilding, estimating it could take a century.
Despite Trump's insistence on a swift resolution, he has remained vague on the precise details of his strategy. In a recent interview with Time magazine, he mentioned having a "very good plan," but suggested disclosing specifics now might render it ineffective.
(With inputs from agencies.)
