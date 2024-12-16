Congress Launches Campaign to Highlight BJP's Shortcomings in Rajasthan

The Congress party in Rajasthan has announced a month-long campaign targeting the BJP's governance in the state. State PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the party's plans on Monday.

The campaign will focus on the public welfare initiatives previously undertaken by the Congress and will highlight the alleged failings of the BJP government, which includes deteriorating conditions in education, healthcare, law and order, and employment.

Starting December 19, Congress leaders will tour the state, engaging with the public and holding press conferences to present their case. A foot march is planned from Shaheed Smarak to Raj Bhavan in Jaipur to protest against the central government's actions, drawing particular attention to the lack of investigation into industrialist Gautam Adani.

(With inputs from agencies.)