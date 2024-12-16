Congress Launches Campaign to Highlight BJP's Shortcomings in Rajasthan
The Congress party in Rajasthan is set to run a one-month campaign against the BJP's governance, highlighting the BJP's shortcomings and touting its own past accomplishments. Through public engagements and press conferences, Congress aims to draw attention to issues in sectors like education and employment under BJP rule.
The Congress party in Rajasthan has announced a month-long campaign targeting the BJP's governance in the state. State PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the party's plans on Monday.
The campaign will focus on the public welfare initiatives previously undertaken by the Congress and will highlight the alleged failings of the BJP government, which includes deteriorating conditions in education, healthcare, law and order, and employment.
Starting December 19, Congress leaders will tour the state, engaging with the public and holding press conferences to present their case. A foot march is planned from Shaheed Smarak to Raj Bhavan in Jaipur to protest against the central government's actions, drawing particular attention to the lack of investigation into industrialist Gautam Adani.
