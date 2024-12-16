Left Menu

Lokesh Sharma Turns Approver: Unveiling the 2020 Political Phone Tapping Saga

Lokesh Sharma, former OSD to Rajasthan's ex-chief minister Ashok Gehlot, has become an approver in the 2020 phone tapping case during a political crisis. This decision came after he revealed how Gehlot allegedly instructed him to distribute intercepted calls to media. Sharma now fears for his and his family's safety due to threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:50 IST
Lokesh Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the 2020 Rajasthan political crisis case, Lokesh Sharma, the former OSD to the then chief minister Ashok Gehlot, has turned approver in a phone tapping case.

Sharma's confession follows an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in March 2021, accusing him of criminal conspiracy and intercepting telephonic conversations involving Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Court documents reveal that Sharma admitted to receiving a pen drive from Gehlot containing audio recordings, which he was instructed to circulate in the media.

While granted a pardon, Sharma remains concerned about his safety, citing frequent threats since making these disclosures. His testimony is expected to bring others involved in the alleged conspiracy under scrutiny as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

