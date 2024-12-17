Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

The U.S. Senate moved a step closer to passing a monumental $895 billion military policy bill with overwhelming support on Monday. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was advanced with an 83 to 12 vote, setting the stage for final approval as soon as Tuesday.

The bill, which has now moved to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature, outlines policy decisions for the Pentagon, encompassing military spending and strategic initiatives. It also focuses on enhancing service members' living conditions, with record pay raises and new construction projects.

However, controversy looms with a provision targeting gender-affirming care for transgender children of military personnel. This highlights an ongoing political debate, especially as U.S. politics remain heavily focused on transgender issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)