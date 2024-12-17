Left Menu

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

The U.S. Senate advanced the National Defense Authorization Act, a significant $895 billion military policy bill, with an 83-12 vote. The bill includes provisions for military spending and quality-of-life improvements, but faces controversy over a transgender care ban for military children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 05:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 05:37 IST
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Senate moved a step closer to passing a monumental $895 billion military policy bill with overwhelming support on Monday. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was advanced with an 83 to 12 vote, setting the stage for final approval as soon as Tuesday.

The bill, which has now moved to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature, outlines policy decisions for the Pentagon, encompassing military spending and strategic initiatives. It also focuses on enhancing service members' living conditions, with record pay raises and new construction projects.

However, controversy looms with a provision targeting gender-affirming care for transgender children of military personnel. This highlights an ongoing political debate, especially as U.S. politics remain heavily focused on transgender issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024