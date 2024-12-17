Left Menu

Shiv Sena Whip: Bill on Simultaneous Elections Hits Lok Sabha

The Shiv Sena has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha members to ensure their presence for the introduction of a constitutional amendment bill proposing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The bill, dubbed 'one nation, one election', will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and may be referred to a joint parliamentary committee for further discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:27 IST
The Shiv Sena has directed its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House on Tuesday, in anticipation of the introduction of a critical bill proposing simultaneous elections, a move gaining attention throughout the legislative assembly.

The directive, issued by Sena MP and chief whip Shrirang Barne, highlights the significance of the legislative business slated for discussion, especially with the Shiv Sena and BJP as coalition allies. The bill, oriented towards synchronizing Lok Sabha and assembly elections, reflects ongoing political maneuvering within Indian politics.

Scheduled for introduction by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the bill is likely to be forwarded to a joint committee for extended examination, aligning various party members in preparing for potential enactment, as India's political landscape watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

