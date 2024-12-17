Leadership Transition in BJP: New President by February
The BJP is set to elect a new national president by the end of February. The process hinges on ongoing organisational elections, due to complete in over half of its state units by mid-January. Current president J P Nadda's term extension was granted for the 2024 general elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a leadership change, with a new national president expected to be elected by the end of February, as disclosed by a senior party official.
The election process is progressing steadily, with polls in more than half of BJP's state units anticipated to conclude by mid-January. This organizational transition is pivotal to initiating the selection of a new party president.
Sources indicate that the tenure of most state unit presidents has expired, necessitating fresh appointments by next month. According to the BJP's constitution, these organizational polls must be completed before the national leadership election can take place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
