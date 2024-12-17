Leadership Transition in BJP: New President by February

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a leadership change, with a new national president expected to be elected by the end of February, as disclosed by a senior party official.

The election process is progressing steadily, with polls in more than half of BJP's state units anticipated to conclude by mid-January. This organizational transition is pivotal to initiating the selection of a new party president.

Sources indicate that the tenure of most state unit presidents has expired, necessitating fresh appointments by next month. According to the BJP's constitution, these organizational polls must be completed before the national leadership election can take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)