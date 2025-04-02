Madurai: A Storied Venue for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Congress

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) convened its 24th party congress in Madurai, a city with deep historical ties to the CPI(M) movement. Known as Tamil Nadu's cultural capital, Madurai's streets are adorned with party symbols and banners welcoming delegates from across India.

During the inaugural session, interim coordinator Prakash Karat highlighted the importance of Madurai as a host city, noting its rich historical and cultural legacy intertwined with the communist movement. He also recalled significant contributions by local leaders to the party's development.

The congress addresses critical issues such as threats to democracy, power centralization, and the influence of right-wing entities. It aims to strategize on strengthening the party's grassroots connection as it concludes on April 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)