Left Menu

Madurai: A Storied Venue for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Congress

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) holds its 24th party congress in Madurai, a city with historical ties to the leftist movement. As delegates gather, they reflect on past congresses and discuss current challenges, emphasizing the need to strengthen the party amidst rising centralization of power and democratic threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:27 IST
Madurai: A Storied Venue for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) convened its 24th party congress in Madurai, a city with deep historical ties to the CPI(M) movement. Known as Tamil Nadu's cultural capital, Madurai's streets are adorned with party symbols and banners welcoming delegates from across India.

During the inaugural session, interim coordinator Prakash Karat highlighted the importance of Madurai as a host city, noting its rich historical and cultural legacy intertwined with the communist movement. He also recalled significant contributions by local leaders to the party's development.

The congress addresses critical issues such as threats to democracy, power centralization, and the influence of right-wing entities. It aims to strategize on strengthening the party's grassroots connection as it concludes on April 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025