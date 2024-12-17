Political Unrest in Maharashtra: Assembly Boycotted Over Parbhani Violence
Opposition parties in Maharashtra, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), boycotted assembly proceedings to protest the government's handling of violence in Parbhani and the murder of a sarpanch in Beed. Key political figures demand immediate debate on these critical incidents affecting the state's social stability.
In a show of dissent, opposition members in Maharashtra's legislative assembly boycotted proceedings on Tuesday. The move was in protest against the state government's response to the recent violence in Parbhani city and the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.
While Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) joined forces to stage the walkout, the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators later returned to the House. However, Congress members remained firm in their boycott.
Violence in Parbhani erupted after vandalism of a replica Constitution led to arrests of over 50 individuals. The abduction and murder case in Beed remains unsolved with the prime suspect yet to be apprehended. Opposition leaders demand immediate discussions on these urgent matters perceived to be destabilizing the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
