Left Menu

Nadda on India’s Constitution: A Legacy of Culture and Democracy

Union Minister JP Nadda emphasized India's Constitution's deep roots in national culture and history during a Rajya Sabha debate. Highlighting the ethos of discussion inherent in India, he critiqued past policies, and urged the Indian National Congress to acknowledge past anti-democratic actions, notably the Emergency era imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:52 IST
Nadda on India’s Constitution: A Legacy of Culture and Democracy
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda underscored the immense influence of Indian culture and history on the country's Constitution. He argued that the Constitution draws heavily from India's rich ethos of discussion and debate, as reflected in ancient scriptures.

Nadda said that India's ancient texts, such as the Rigveda and Atharvaveda, contain terms like 'Sabha,' 'Samiti,' and 'Sansad,' demonstrating that these concepts of debate and discussion are ingrained in the nation's ethos. This cultural backdrop, he argued, is what allowed India to emerge as not just the world's largest democracy, but the mother of democracy.

Criticizing past political actions, Nadda called upon the Indian National Congress to acknowledge its role in stifling democracy during the Emergency and encouraged participation in the upcoming Anti-Democracy Day. He highlighted the misuse of presidential orders, such as Article 35A, which was implemented without parliamentary debate, and underscored their detrimental impact on Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024