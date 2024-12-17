Bridging the Strait: Taiwan's Peaceful Pursuit Amid Rising Tensions

In an appeal for harmony, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an urged less confrontation between Taiwan and China at the Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum. His remarks came amid Beijing's military provocations directed at the island, which China considers its sovereign territory.

Chiang, emphasizing the need for tranquility across the Taiwan Strait, depicted a hope for peaceful coexistence. Despite China's aggressive posture, economic ties, particularly with Shanghai, continue to thrive, albeit alongside Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its military capabilities.

The forum also witnessed tensions, as Taiwan barred several Chinese participants in response to Beijing's penalties against pro-independence advocates. While Taiwan fortifies its defences with advanced weaponry, China has limited its actions to military and economic threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)