Bridging the Strait: Taiwan's Peaceful Pursuit Amid Rising Tensions

Chiang Wan-an, Taipei's mayor, advocates for peaceful relations between Taiwan and China amidst growing military intimidation from Beijing. Despite ongoing threats, Taiwan maintains robust economic ties with Shanghai, focusing on high-tech trade. Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to enhance its defences with advanced military equipment to ensure its security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:44 IST
In an appeal for harmony, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an urged less confrontation between Taiwan and China at the Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum. His remarks came amid Beijing's military provocations directed at the island, which China considers its sovereign territory.

Chiang, emphasizing the need for tranquility across the Taiwan Strait, depicted a hope for peaceful coexistence. Despite China's aggressive posture, economic ties, particularly with Shanghai, continue to thrive, albeit alongside Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its military capabilities.

The forum also witnessed tensions, as Taiwan barred several Chinese participants in response to Beijing's penalties against pro-independence advocates. While Taiwan fortifies its defences with advanced weaponry, China has limited its actions to military and economic threats.

