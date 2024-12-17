Fierce Debate Erupts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'One Nation, One Election' bill, calling it an 'unashamed' assault on democracy. In a post on social media platform X, the TMC General Secretary argued that the bill undermines the people's fundamental right to vote regularly by pressing for simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Describing voting rights as essential for holding governments accountable and preventing unchecked power, Banerjee said the bill poses a direct threat to the very foundation of India's democratic principles. He further stated that the state of West Bengal would vigorously oppose what he termed as an 'anti-democratic agenda' to safeguard the essence of Indian democracy.

On the other hand, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, introducing the Constitution (129 Amendment) Bill, 2024, on the same day, emphasized its objective to synchronize elections nationwide. The legislative move also includes amending acts related to union territories. Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has voiced strong opposition, arguing that the bill violates the basic structure doctrine of the Indian Constitution, challenging the federal principles that underpin the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)