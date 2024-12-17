Tragic Explosion in Moscow Claims Top Russian General
An explosive device in Moscow killed Lt. General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's NBC Defence Forces, and his assistant. Planted in a scooter near a residential block, the blast prompted an investigation. Kirillov faced charges for using banned chemical weapons in Ukraine's military conflict.
An explosive device detonated near a residential apartment block in Moscow, resulting in the deaths of Lt. General Igor Kirillov, the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, and his assistant. The incident occurred early Tuesday, as confirmed by Russia's Investigative Committee.
The device was strategically placed in a scooter, leading to a deadly blast. This tragic event has prompted Russian investigators to launch a formal inquiry into both deaths, according to Svetlana Petrenko, the committee's spokesperson.
The late General Kirillov was previously charged by Ukraine's Security Service with the use of banned chemical weapons during Russia's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine, which began in February 2022. The SBU reported over 4,800 uses of chemical weapons, mainly K-1 combat grenades, during this period.
