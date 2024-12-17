Left Menu

Tragic Explosion in Moscow Claims Top Russian General

An explosive device in Moscow killed Lt. General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's NBC Defence Forces, and his assistant. Planted in a scooter near a residential block, the blast prompted an investigation. Kirillov faced charges for using banned chemical weapons in Ukraine's military conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:42 IST
Tragic Explosion in Moscow Claims Top Russian General
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An explosive device detonated near a residential apartment block in Moscow, resulting in the deaths of Lt. General Igor Kirillov, the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, and his assistant. The incident occurred early Tuesday, as confirmed by Russia's Investigative Committee.

The device was strategically placed in a scooter, leading to a deadly blast. This tragic event has prompted Russian investigators to launch a formal inquiry into both deaths, according to Svetlana Petrenko, the committee's spokesperson.

The late General Kirillov was previously charged by Ukraine's Security Service with the use of banned chemical weapons during Russia's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine, which began in February 2022. The SBU reported over 4,800 uses of chemical weapons, mainly K-1 combat grenades, during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024