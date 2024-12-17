Modi Advocates In-Depth Review of 'One Nation, One Election'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an extensive examination of the 'one nation, one election' bill, advocating for its referral to a Joint Committee of Parliament. Home Minister Amit Shah reported Modi's preferences during a Lok Sabha debate, asserting the necessity of a thorough parliamentary discussion.

The 'one nation, one election' proposal seeks to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, aiming for a cohesive electoral process. Shah highlighted that the bill has gained support from several members, including DMK's T R Baalu, who also recommended its review by a parliamentary committee.

Shah clarified that a Joint Committee could provide a comprehensive analysis of the bill, with its report to be sanctioned by the Union Cabinet. The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, introduced amid a division of votes, includes aligning elections in union territories like Puducherry, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir with Lok Sabha polls.

