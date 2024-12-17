Left Menu

Modi Advocates In-Depth Review of 'One Nation, One Election'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports a comprehensive discussion on the 'one nation, one election' bill, suggesting it be sent to a Joint Committee of Parliament. Home Minister Amit Shah relayed Modi's directive during a Lok Sabha session, emphasizing the need for detailed parliamentary debate on simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:04 IST
Modi Advocates In-Depth Review of 'One Nation, One Election'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an extensive examination of the 'one nation, one election' bill, advocating for its referral to a Joint Committee of Parliament. Home Minister Amit Shah reported Modi's preferences during a Lok Sabha debate, asserting the necessity of a thorough parliamentary discussion.

The 'one nation, one election' proposal seeks to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, aiming for a cohesive electoral process. Shah highlighted that the bill has gained support from several members, including DMK's T R Baalu, who also recommended its review by a parliamentary committee.

Shah clarified that a Joint Committee could provide a comprehensive analysis of the bill, with its report to be sanctioned by the Union Cabinet. The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, introduced amid a division of votes, includes aligning elections in union territories like Puducherry, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir with Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024