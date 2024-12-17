Left Menu

Debate Intensifies as 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Clears Initial Vote in Lok Sabha

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini praised the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, arguing it balances work efficiency and finances. The bill faces opposition, with critics saying it undermines India's federal structure. Approved in Lok Sabha with 269 votes, it will undergo further scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 'One Nation, One Election' bill has ignited heated debate in India's political arena, as Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini voiced strong support for the initiative. Addressing the media, Saini criticized the Congress for opposing what he called constructive reforms aimed at balancing governmental efficiency with fiscal responsibility. According to Saini, India stands to gain significantly from reducing the frequency of elections, which currently act as a brake on development.

The bill, formally introduced in the Lok Sabha, proposes synchronized elections for both the national Parliament (Lok Sabha) and state assemblies, a move that critics claim could threaten India's federal system. Despite these concerns, the bill cleared its introductory stage with 269 members voting in favor. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal assured the House that the proposed 129th Constitutional Amendment would undergo detailed examinations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Home Minister Amit Shah also emphasized the importance of comprehensive review in his address to the chamber.

Meanwhile, opposition voices, including Congress MP Manish Tewari and DMK MP TR Baalu, have vehemently opposed the bill. Tewari argued that the legislation could contravene the foundational principles of the Constitution, such as federalism and democratic structure. Reiterating opposition concerns, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav echoed similar sentiments, presenting the bill as a threat to the constitutional framework established by India's founding fathers.

