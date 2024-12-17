Simultaneous Polls Stir Controversy in India

CPI(M) MP and former Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan voiced strong opposition to the central government's 'one nation, one election' policy on Tuesday. He stated that his party, along with Congress, would resist any legislation aimed at introducing simultaneous elections.

Radhakrishnan emphasized that regional parties also stand against the policy, as they view the concept as disadvantageous for their political influence. Compared to staggered elections, simultaneous polls could potentially undermine regional representation.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate following the introduction of two bills meant to outline the mechanism for conducting simultaneous elections. The opposition labeled the proposed laws, which include a Constitution amendment bill and an ordinary bill, as a threat to the federal framework—a claim dismissed by the government.

