Simultaneous Polls Stir Controversy in India

CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan and opposition parties strongly oppose the central government's 'one nation, one election' policy. They argue that simultaneous elections would be detrimental, particularly for regional parties. Two bills proposing this mechanism have faced criticism as an attack on India's federal structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:32 IST
CPI(M) MP and former Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan voiced strong opposition to the central government's 'one nation, one election' policy on Tuesday. He stated that his party, along with Congress, would resist any legislation aimed at introducing simultaneous elections.

Radhakrishnan emphasized that regional parties also stand against the policy, as they view the concept as disadvantageous for their political influence. Compared to staggered elections, simultaneous polls could potentially undermine regional representation.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate following the introduction of two bills meant to outline the mechanism for conducting simultaneous elections. The opposition labeled the proposed laws, which include a Constitution amendment bill and an ordinary bill, as a threat to the federal framework—a claim dismissed by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

