Bhujbal's Omission Sparks Political Rumble in Maharashtra
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal criticized party chief Ajit Pawar after being excluded from Maharashtra's new cabinet. Despite Chief Minister Fadnavis's support, Bhujbal was overlooked, prompting feelings of humiliation and speculation about his political future. Bhujbal continues discussions with supporters regarding his next steps in the political landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a striking political development, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has openly voiced his displeasure over being excluded from Maharashtra's newly formed cabinet. Despite receiving support from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bhujbal was not included, raising questions about internal party dynamics.
Bhujbal, a seasoned politician from the Yeola constituency, has expressed feelings of insult and disappointment. He claims that NCP president Ajit Pawar's decision influenced his exclusion, stirring speculation about potential shifts in political alliances.
Addressing reporters in Nashik, Bhujbal shared his experiences of being overlooked for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha opportunities, and announced he would deliberate with grassroots supporters before detailing his future political course.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhujbal
- Maharashtra
- NCP
- Ajit Pawar
- Fadnavis
- politics
- cabinet
- OBC
- Yeola
- exclusion
ALSO READ
Navigating the Sea of Unsatisfied Souls: Gadkari's Insight on Politics and Life
Avadh Ojha Joins AAP: A New Era for Education in Politics
The Surge of Election Denial: A New Era in U.S. Politics
French Politics on Edge: National Rally Threatens Government Collapse
Jharkhand Cabinet Revamp: Parties Seek Balanced Representation