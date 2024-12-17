Bhujbal's Omission Sparks Political Rumble in Maharashtra

In a striking political development, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has openly voiced his displeasure over being excluded from Maharashtra's newly formed cabinet. Despite receiving support from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bhujbal was not included, raising questions about internal party dynamics.

Bhujbal, a seasoned politician from the Yeola constituency, has expressed feelings of insult and disappointment. He claims that NCP president Ajit Pawar's decision influenced his exclusion, stirring speculation about potential shifts in political alliances.

Addressing reporters in Nashik, Bhujbal shared his experiences of being overlooked for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha opportunities, and announced he would deliberate with grassroots supporters before detailing his future political course.

(With inputs from agencies.)