Mahayuti Turbulence: Cabinet Exclusion Sparks Discontent

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stated on Tuesday that the existing discontent among several Mahayuti leaders, excluded from the new council of ministers, will not destabilize the government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

In a pointed critique of the BJP, Raut accused an 'invisible power'—once backing NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal during the Maratha quota agitation—of now deserting him. Bhujbal has explicitly expressed dissatisfaction regarding his exclusion from the cabinet. Notably, at least ten former ministers from Mahayuti allies, including Bhujbal, BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar, and several Shiv Sena leaders, were not included in the new cabinet lineup.

Raut further highlighted that despite Bhujbal's past opposition to the Maratha quota under the OBC category, the 'invisible power' supporting him has dissipated, similarly affecting Eknath Shinde's faction within Shiv Sena. Raut concluded by saying that MLAs left out of the cabinet would soon be pacified, ensuring stability in the Fadnavis government.

(With inputs from agencies.)