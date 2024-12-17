Trump's Second Inauguration: An Astonishing Political Resurgence
Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated for his second term as U.S. President on January 20. The event includes traditional ceremonies, a motorcade parade, and numerous executive orders. Despite breaking with precedent by inviting foreign leaders, Trump's inauguration will see high-profile guests and a focus on substantial political actions.
Donald Trump, former President of the United States, is poised to return to the Oval Office on January 20, marking a remarkable political resurgence. Following one of the most unexpected comebacks in American politics, Trump is set to take the presidential oath at noon at the U.S. Capitol.
Unlike his first inauguration in 2017, which emphasized a nation in disrepair, Trump's upcoming inaugural address is anticipated to strike a hopeful and unifying chord. Outgoing President Joe Biden will observe the ceremony, reversing the previous transition when Trump did not attend Biden's inauguration.
In a break from tradition, Trump has extended invitations to several foreign leaders, although concerns over security typically deter their presence. The day will culminate in a motorcade parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, while Trump is expected to aggressively initiate policy changes through a flurry of executive orders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
