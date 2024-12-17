Kovind Champions 'One Nation One Poll' for Economic Growth

Former President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed support for the 'One Nation One Poll' initiative, which he believes will revolutionize the election process in India and contribute significantly to the nation's economic development. Speaking in front of a tribal audience, he highlighted the proposal's potential to increase GDP growth by 1.5% once implemented.

Kovind, who chaired the high-level committee on simultaneous elections formed in 2023, noted that frequent polls burden voters and hinder economic progress. He stressed the importance of inclusivity and education in nation-building, urging tribal and backward-class communities to pursue education vigorously.

In his address, Kovind also touched on global issues like climate change, advocating for manure-based natural farming over chemical fertilizers, a message delivered at the Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra event.

(With inputs from agencies.)