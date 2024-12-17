Left Menu

Kovind Champions 'One Nation One Poll' for Economic Growth

Former President Ram Nath Kovind advocates for the 'One Nation One Poll' proposal, predicting it will streamline election processes and bolster India's economic growth by 1.5% in GDP. Kovind, chairman of the simultaneous elections committee, emphasizes inclusivity, education, and natural farming for national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:25 IST
Kovind Champions 'One Nation One Poll' for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed support for the 'One Nation One Poll' initiative, which he believes will revolutionize the election process in India and contribute significantly to the nation's economic development. Speaking in front of a tribal audience, he highlighted the proposal's potential to increase GDP growth by 1.5% once implemented.

Kovind, who chaired the high-level committee on simultaneous elections formed in 2023, noted that frequent polls burden voters and hinder economic progress. He stressed the importance of inclusivity and education in nation-building, urging tribal and backward-class communities to pursue education vigorously.

In his address, Kovind also touched on global issues like climate change, advocating for manure-based natural farming over chemical fertilizers, a message delivered at the Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024