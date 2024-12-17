Liberal Setbacks: Trudeau's Leadership in Peril After BC Defeat

Canada's ruling Liberal Party faced a significant setback following a defeat in a special election in British Columbia, as provisional results on Tuesday indicated. This loss exacerbates the political struggles of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government was shaken on Monday when Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned unexpectedly, citing policy disagreements with Trudeau and an offered demotion.

This political turbulence comes amidst forecasts suggesting the Liberals might face a substantial defeat in the forthcoming general election, predicted by various opinion polls over the past 18 months. The special election in the Cloverdale—Langley City constituency saw the Conservatives secure 66% of the vote, while the Liberals trailed behind with 16%, mirroring the pattern of consecutive losses in similar contests.

Amidst growing dissatisfaction within the party, some legislators are calling for Trudeau to step down. However, aides declined to clarify his plans, as internal pressure mounts despite a lack of consensus. As further evidence of Trudeau's precarious position, the Toronto Star editorial on Tuesday urged his departure from leadership.

