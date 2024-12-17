Left Menu

Controversy Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Sparks Political Debate

The Trinamool Congress opposes the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, claiming it threatens India's constitutional framework and advances a presidential form of governance. Kalyan Banerjee argues the bill undermines legislative autonomy and voting rights, while Home Minister Amit Shah has supported its detailed review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:12 IST
Controversy Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Sparks Political Debate
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress, represented by Kalyan Banerjee, has voiced significant opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, arguing that it undermines the constitutional safeguards and seeks to reshape India's governance into a presidential system.

Banerjee criticized the bill for violating Article 83 of the Constitution and tying state assemblies' operations to the whims of the central parliament. He expressed concerns that the legislation would force simultaneous elections whenever the central government dissolved, which he perceives as an attempt to centralize power and diminish state autonomy.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the bill will undergo extensive scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, reflecting the government's willingness to engage in comprehensive dialogues. Debate ensued in the Lok Sabha, where 269 members supported the bill's introduction against 196 objections, highlighting a deep political divide over this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024