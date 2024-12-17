Controversy Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Sparks Political Debate

The Trinamool Congress, represented by Kalyan Banerjee, has voiced significant opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, arguing that it undermines the constitutional safeguards and seeks to reshape India's governance into a presidential system.

Banerjee criticized the bill for violating Article 83 of the Constitution and tying state assemblies' operations to the whims of the central parliament. He expressed concerns that the legislation would force simultaneous elections whenever the central government dissolved, which he perceives as an attempt to centralize power and diminish state autonomy.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the bill will undergo extensive scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, reflecting the government's willingness to engage in comprehensive dialogues. Debate ensued in the Lok Sabha, where 269 members supported the bill's introduction against 196 objections, highlighting a deep political divide over this initiative.

