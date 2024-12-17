Diplomatic Relations Renew as European Powers Engage with New Syrian Leadership

In a significant diplomatic development, France has raised its flag at its Damascus embassy for the first time in 12 years, marking an era of renewed engagement with Syria's new leadership following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

Western nations, including the UK and Germany, are exploring diplomatic channels with the interim government led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. This initiative comes amidst calls for the lifting of sanctions and addressing concerns over the Islamist group's terrorist designation deriving from its past al Qaeda affiliation.

Despite potential geopolitical shifts favorable to the West, efforts are underway to navigate existing sanctions and the international community's concerns about Islamist rule, with Europe's emphasis on inclusive governance and minority rights in Syria's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)