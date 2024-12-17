Diplomatic Relations Renew as European Powers Engage with New Syrian Leadership
France and the UK have begun diplomatic engagement with Syria's new leadership, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, after Bashar al-Assad's ousting. Despite challenges like terrorist designations and financial sanctions, Western states are exploring renewed contact while addressing concerns over Islamist rule.
In a significant diplomatic development, France has raised its flag at its Damascus embassy for the first time in 12 years, marking an era of renewed engagement with Syria's new leadership following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.
Western nations, including the UK and Germany, are exploring diplomatic channels with the interim government led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. This initiative comes amidst calls for the lifting of sanctions and addressing concerns over the Islamist group's terrorist designation deriving from its past al Qaeda affiliation.
Despite potential geopolitical shifts favorable to the West, efforts are underway to navigate existing sanctions and the international community's concerns about Islamist rule, with Europe's emphasis on inclusive governance and minority rights in Syria's future trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
No Quick Relief: Russia's Sanctions Dilemma
Russia's Lingering Sanctions: Insights from VTB's CEO
Sanctions Stalemate: Kostin's Perspective on U.S.-Russia Relations
Russia's Economic Outlook Amid Sanctions and High Interest Rates
International Criminal Court Faces Existence-Threatening Sanctions and Warrants