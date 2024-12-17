Left Menu

Switzerland Takes Bold Stance: Hezbollah Ban Passed

Switzerland's parliament has voted to ban Hezbollah, marking a significant shift in the country's neutral stance on international policy. The decision follows a similar ban on Hamas, reflecting a growing concern over terrorism. Despite government opposition, the ban was supported by the security policy committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:33 IST
In a decisive vote on Tuesday, Switzerland's parliament opted to outlaw Hezbollah, a significant move for the traditionally neutral nation known for fostering international dialogue and mediation.

Despite opposition from the Swiss government, lawmakers pressed for the ban, highlighting Hezbollah's perceived threat to global security. The lower house approved the measure with a vote tally of 126 in favor, 20 against, and 41 abstentions.

This legislative action aligns with a recent ban on Hamas, imposed after the militant group's attacks in Israel in October 2023. Previously, Switzerland had only banned organizations like al Qaeda and Islamic State, aligning with the United Nations' list of terrorist entities.

