Political Clash: Yogi Adityanath vs. Priyanka Gandhi on Palestine

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma criticized Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for his comments against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's solidarity with Palestinians. Sharma stated Adityanath's views oppose India’s stance on Palestine. Priyanka Gandhi responded, condemning Adityanath's promotion of sending youth to Israel for employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:20 IST
Anand Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma has voiced strong opposition to the recent remarks made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who criticized Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's show of solidarity with Palestinians.

Sharma labeled Adityanath's comments as unjustified and at odds with India's consistent stance on the Palestine issue. The controversy erupted after Adityanath mocked Priyanka Gandhi for carrying a handbag with 'Palestine' on it during a Parliament session.

As the debate intensified, Gandhi hit back at Adityanath, stating that sending Indian youth to Israel for employment is not a point of pride but rather a matter of national embarrassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

