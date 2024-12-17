Controversy Erupts Over Ambedkar Remarks in Rajya Sabha
The Congress accuses Home Minister Amit Shah of displaying hatred toward B R Ambedkar with his remarks in the Rajya Sabha. The party demands an apology, criticizing Shah and the BJP for opposing Ambedkar's contributions. Congress leaders defend Ambedkar as a key figure revered by millions of people.
In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, Congress alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah exhibited disdain for B R Ambedkar through his recent remarks. They demanded an apology, claiming the BJP and RSS harbor deep-seated hatred for Ambedkar.
Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, voiced strong opposition to Shah's comments. They argue that anyone who supports Manusmriti is naturally opposed to Ambedkar's vision. The party sees Shah's reference as a mockery of Ambedkar's significance.
Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet of Shah's speech, dubbing it 'disgusting,' while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of historically resisting Ambedkar's contributions to the Constitution, calling for the Modi government ministers to recognize Ambedkar's god-like status among millions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
