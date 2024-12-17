Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Ambedkar Remarks in Rajya Sabha

The Congress accuses Home Minister Amit Shah of displaying hatred toward B R Ambedkar with his remarks in the Rajya Sabha. The party demands an apology, criticizing Shah and the BJP for opposing Ambedkar's contributions. Congress leaders defend Ambedkar as a key figure revered by millions of people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:32 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Ambedkar Remarks in Rajya Sabha
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, Congress alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah exhibited disdain for B R Ambedkar through his recent remarks. They demanded an apology, claiming the BJP and RSS harbor deep-seated hatred for Ambedkar.

Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, voiced strong opposition to Shah's comments. They argue that anyone who supports Manusmriti is naturally opposed to Ambedkar's vision. The party sees Shah's reference as a mockery of Ambedkar's significance.

Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet of Shah's speech, dubbing it 'disgusting,' while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of historically resisting Ambedkar's contributions to the Constitution, calling for the Modi government ministers to recognize Ambedkar's god-like status among millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024