Controversy Erupts Over Ambedkar Remarks in Rajya Sabha

In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, Congress alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah exhibited disdain for B R Ambedkar through his recent remarks. They demanded an apology, claiming the BJP and RSS harbor deep-seated hatred for Ambedkar.

Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, voiced strong opposition to Shah's comments. They argue that anyone who supports Manusmriti is naturally opposed to Ambedkar's vision. The party sees Shah's reference as a mockery of Ambedkar's significance.

Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet of Shah's speech, dubbing it 'disgusting,' while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of historically resisting Ambedkar's contributions to the Constitution, calling for the Modi government ministers to recognize Ambedkar's god-like status among millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)