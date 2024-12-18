Ceasefire Extension: Turkey & SDF Agree to Continue Peace Efforts in Manbij
The State Department announced that a ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish Syrian forces near Manbij has been extended. Originally brokered by the U.S., the ceasefire aims to prevent conflict escalation. Ongoing discussions emphasize maintaining peace and stability in Syria by prioritizing broader national interests over narrow agendas.
In a recent development, the State Department has confirmed that the ceasefire between Turkey and the U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria's Manbij area has been extended until the week's end.
Initially brokered by Washington last week, the ceasefire had reached its expiration, prompting further negotiations. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted that the U.S. hopes the truce will last as long as feasible.
Miller emphasized continued dialogues with both the SDF and Turkey, underscoring the importance of avoiding a flare-up in Syrian hostilities. He warned against any factions exploiting the volatile situation for self-serving purposes, stressing the need to prioritize Syria's national unity.
